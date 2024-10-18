'Project Runway' gets season 21 renewal on Freeform

Project Runway is getting a new season and a new home.

The fashion competition series will move to Freeform when it returns for its 21st season in 2025, and stream shortly after on Disney+ and Hulu.

It debuted on Bravo in 2004 before airing on Lifetime from 2009 to 2017 and returning to Bravo in 2019.

"Project Runway is an iconic television juggernaut that perfectly complements the pop-culture spirit at Freeform," said Simran Sethi, president of scripted programming for Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment. "We are excited to welcome the original series to the Disney family ... giving viewers the chance to once again share in discovering the next generation of exceptionally talented fashion designers."

Heidi Klum hosted the series for its first 16 seasons, with Tim Gunn serving as the designers' mentor. Both left in 2018 to lead their own fashion competition show, Making the Cut, on Prime Video. Karlie Kloss took over as host of Project Runway for the next two seasons, with season 4 winner Christian Siriano serving as mentor. Siriano took over as host and mentor for seasons 19 and 20.

A host, judges and premiere date for season 21 have yet to be announced.

Since its debut, Project Runway has launched the careers of several prolific designers, including Siriano, Austin Scarlett, Leanne Marshall, Irina Shabayeva, Michael Costello and Bishme Cromartie.

Freeform, Hulu and Disney+ are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.