Probably the coolest pumpkin carving you’ve ever seen!

For some of us carving pumpkins is a skill that eludes us, I can do basic triangles and that’s about as artistic as it gets! Meanwhile others are taking their pumpkin carving skills to the next level and it’s not just amazing designs. Recently divers from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums participated in “Pumpkin Palooza”, showing off their underwater pumpkin carving skills ahead of Halloween. Again, I’m happy with carving triangles in my driveway.