The Piedmont Park Conservancy has announced that upgrades and maintenance have already begun for its Comprehensive Plan.

The full plan can be found here.

This will be the first upgrade to Piedmont Park in 25 years. You can expect to see miles of trails and an amphitheater added, more green space, an update to the lake including boardwalks, and more usable space overall.

You can expect to see the plan completed in 2029.