PHOTOS: Happy Birthday, Blake Lively!

Blake Lively turned 37 on August 25, 2025. Here’s some photos of Blake through the years. 0 of 11"It Ends With Us" UK Gala Screening - VIP Arrivals LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 08: Blake Lively attends the UK Gala Screening of "It Ends With Us" at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on August 08, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) "Another Simple Favour" - Photocall LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 15: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Blake Lively attends the "Another Simple Favour" photocall at the Corinthia Hotel on April 15, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) (Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Green Lantern" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 15: Actress Blake Lively arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Green Lantern' held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on June 15, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) (Jason Merritt/Getty Images) DIRECTV's 3rd Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl - Red Carpet ST. PETERSBURG, FL - JANUARY 31: : : : : 1: Actress Blake Lively attends DIRECTV's 3rd Annual Celebrity Beach Bowl at Progress Energy Park, Home of Al Lang Field on January 31, 2009 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Logan Fazio/Getty Images for DirectTV) (Logan Fazio) Blake Lively Visits "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 20: Blake Lively and host Jimmy Fallon during a segment on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on June 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NBC) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NBC) People's Choice Awards 2017 - Red Carpet LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Actress Blake Lively attends the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards) (Christopher Polk) Ryan Reynolds Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 15: Actress Blake Lively poses for a photo with her daughter as Ryan Reynolds is honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (L-R) Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Chanel - 'Collection Croisiere Show 2011-12' CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 09: Blake Lively takes a photograph as the sun goes down during the Chanel Collection Croisiere Show 2011-12 at the Hotel du Cap on May 9, 2011 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images) (Dominique Charriau/Getty Images) 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 02: Blake Lively attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)