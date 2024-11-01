Photos from the Atlanta film and television prop liquidation sale

I checked out the film and tv estate sale that’s going on right here in Atlanta, and it was AMAZING! There are so many things ranging from mundane things like trash cans and school supplies to HUGE unique props. I would highly recommend checking it out if you have time this weekend. It goes through Sunday, and things continue to get more discounted each day.

Here are the location and hours of this sale.

They don‘t tell you what shows or movies each prop is from, but one of our friends is a Marvel expert and recognized Cassie’s dollhouse from Antman, Christmas decorations from the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special, armor from Hawkeye, and the Arcade and Laser Tag signs from Echo.

Here are some photos, but I highly recommend checking it out yourself!