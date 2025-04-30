Peter Pan the Musical is in town through Sunday

Any show at the Fox Theatre is great, especially a classic! I haven’t seen Peter Pan in any capacity since I was a kid, but I think we can all remember the ticking the alligator who had swallowed the clock makes.

Peter Pan, the hit Broadway Musical, is at the Fox Theatre through Sunday, May 4th with plenty of opportunities for you to see it. You can buy tickets and see more details here.

Captain Hook, Peter, Wendy, and the full cast were phenomenal, and the flying was so cool! I have no idea how they made Tinker Bell work like that, but that was super neat, too.

It’s the perfect show for kids of all ages!