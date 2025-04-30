Peter Pan the Musical is in town through Sunday

Peter Pan Flying (Evan Zimmerman)
By Abby Jessen

Any show at the Fox Theatre is great, especially a classic! I haven’t seen Peter Pan in any capacity since I was a kid, but I think we can all remember the ticking the alligator who had swallowed the clock makes.

Peter Pan, the hit Broadway Musical, is at the Fox Theatre through Sunday, May 4th with plenty of opportunities for you to see it. You can buy tickets and see more details here.

Captain Hook, Peter, Wendy, and the full cast were phenomenal, and the flying was so cool! I have no idea how they made Tinker Bell work like that, but that was super neat, too.

It’s the perfect show for kids of all ages!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!