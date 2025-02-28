Pet Lovers in Georgia: Check out Clover Rescue Enrichment Partners

Clover REP
By Abby Jessen

Are you an animal shelter or pet rescue who needs help with your marketing? Or are you someone who wants to help animals using the skillsets you already have?

I spoke with Lauriel Leonard and Kristy Vaughn at Clover Rescue Enrichment Partners, also known as Clover “REP,” and they are out across the Metro Atlanta area helping county animal shelters and 501(c)3 animal rescues by providing free, pro-level marketing services. They travel with tutus, flower walls, and of course pup cups!

You can listen to the full interview Sunday morning at 6:30 a.m. on B in the Community or online at b985.com/community.

And you’ll definitely want to check out the Clover REP Instagram page to see some of the amazing work they do.

They help people who work or volunteer at shelters or rescues with fundraising and events, brand identity, volunteer and donor engagement, social media, and moral support!

If you’re an animal rescue or shelter looking for help or someone who wants to volunteer, reach out at CloverREP.com.

