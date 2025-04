If you grew up in the 80’s no doubt you watched Pee-Wee’s Playhouse. Paul Ruben’s Pee-Wee character dominated pop culture at the time. Before he died in 2023 he opened up about his personal and professional life and the challenges he went through from being one of the world’s most beloved characters to persona non grata and it was all caught on film. HBO is set to debut the 2-part docuseries on May 23rd. Check out the trailer down below…