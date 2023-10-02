'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie' tops the box office with $23 million debut

Paramount Pictures

By George Costantino

The animated sequel Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie topped the North American box office with an estimated $23 million in its opening weekend -- nearly double the debut of its predecessor's $13 million. The sequel added an estimated $23.1 overseas, for a $46.1 million global haul.

Saw X landed in second place with an estimated $18 million at the domestic box office -- an improvement over the last two installments, though far short of Saw III's $33 million debut in 2006. Saw X collected an estimated $11.3 million internationally, for a worldwide total of $29.3 million.

Gareth Edwards' The Creator, starring John David Washington, fell short of expectations, taking third place with an estimated $14 million against an $80 million budget in its debut. It fared better overseas, where it grabbed an estimated $18.2 million.

The Nun II pulled up in fourth place, with an estimated $4.6 million in its fourth week of release. The horror film has grossed $76.7 million at the domestic box office and $231 million worldwide.

Rounding out the top five was The Blind, a biopic of Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson, which opened to just under $5 million.

Dumb Money, which opened nationwide following two weeks in limited release, finished in seventh place, earning an estimated $3.5 million.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!