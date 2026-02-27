Paul Wesley to star in 'The Buccaneers' season 3

Paul Wesley poses for a portrait for TV Guide Magazine on July 26, 2025, in San Diego, California. (Maarten De Boer/Getty Images)

Paul Wesley has joined the cast of The Buccaneers.

Apple TV has announced that Wesley will be part of the season 3 cast of the romantic drama series based on Edith Wharton's unfinished final novel.

Wesley joins the cast in the role of Frank, who is described as a mysterious but charming stranger who arrives in Nan (Kristine Frøseth) and Mrs. St. George’s (Christina Hendricks) world, turning it upside down.

The streaming service posted a video of Wesley in costume as Frank to its YouTube on Friday.

"Formally inviting him in. Welcome Paul Wesley to #TheBuccaneers Season 3," the video's caption reads.

The Buccaneers was renewed for season 3 in October 2025. At the time, the series' creator, Katherine Jakeways, expressed excitement over the show's renewal.

"We couldn’t be more delighted to be lacing up our corsets, slipping on our ball gowns and running breathless across the cliffs of Tintagel for the third time to see what passionate adventures our beloved Buccaneers get up to next,” she said in a press release.

As for what fans can expect from season 3, a description from Apple says the fun-loving young American girls are looking for the loves of their lives.

"With a new and enigmatic Duke at the helm, Tintagel is also facing an uncertain future," the description reads. "If polite English society thought these American girls rocked the boat, this new bad-boy Duke is about to sink the ship."

Along with Frøseth and Hendricks, season 2 of The Buccaneers starred Guy Remmers, Aubri Ibrag, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Josh Dylan, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, Leighton Meester and Matthew Broome.

The first two seasons of The Buccaneers are available to watch on Apple TV.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.