Sajak's final episode FILE PHOTO: Pat Sajak's final episode of "Wheel of Fortune" airs June 7. (Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images)

It’s the end of an era tonight...Pat Sajak takes the Wheel of Fortune stage for the last time!

He’s hosted Wheel of Fortune for 41 seasons. That’s more than 8,000 shows!

He’s the last of the old-school game show host and one of the “O.G. Three...”Alex Trebek, Bob Barker and Pat Sajak.

Vanna White had some emotional words for her partner on the show...