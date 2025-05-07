Parents are using the viral “Cookie Challenge to test kids’ empathy and ethics

Parents are using the viral “Cookie Challenge to test kids’ empathy and ethics. Molasses chocolate chip cookies from SOB Burger or Sweet Onion Burger, a restaurant concept in the San Francisco Bay Area, Lafayette, California, October 10, 2024. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) (Smith Collection/Gado/Gado via Getty Images)
While experts say the cookie challenge isn’t really any sort of measure of a child’s capacity for empathy, the test will tell you a lot about your child. The challenge is simple and leaves one parent without a cookie to see how they respond. Will they share? Results seem to be mixed, but still an interesting “let’s see what happens” scenario families are trying.

@haykjay Girl was putting in overtime trying to avoid sharing 🙅‍♀️🍪 @Jacob Jandreau #cookiechallenge #kidsoftiktok #parentingfail #momlife #fyp #target #dadsoftiktok #dadlife ♬ original sound - Haylee Jandreau
