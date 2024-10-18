A parenting milestone I never thought of

Like a lot of parents, a good chunk of my life has been driving my kids to and from youth sports, that’s ten plus years of “let’s go!” They’ve each tried a lot of different sports, baseball, basketball, tae-kwon-do, soccer, football, tennis, even golf. Watching them grow as athletes while finding the right sport for them to enjoy has been amazing! If your kids are involved in youth sports you know how time consuming it is, practices, games, end of season parties, fundraising, etc. and as much as we love watching them it can be overwhelming at times. Especially if multiple kids are playing at the same time!

There’s something that’s going to happen to most parents that I personally hadn’t thought about. Our kids will eventually be done with youth sports and we’re going to have a whole lot of time on our hands. I don’t know about you but I’m going to miss watching them and those pre- and post-game conversations in the car. It’s another parenting moment nobody warns us about. I happened to stumble on this great article on what it’s going to be like when our kids move on from youth sports from parents who have experienced it. It’s worth the read to get prepared.