Pamela Hayden, the voice of Milhouse and others on 'The Simpsons', saying goodbye to Springfield

"Is this the untimely end of Milhouse?" Pamela Hayden, a 35-year veteran of The Simpsons, will have her last performance on the long-running animated series on Sunday.

Hayden, who famously voices Bart's friend Milhouse Van Houten but also lends her voice to the town bully Jimbo Jones, as well as other residents of the fictional animated town, is stepping away from the show.

The Simpsons' official social media platforms bade a fond farewell to the performer, writing, "Thank you for 35 years of Milhouse and so many more, Pamela Hayden!"

The message came with a reel of Hayden's work, both in the recording booth and her characters as their animated selves throughout the years.

"As you retire from The Simpsons, we celebrate you," an animated title card reads. The actress also says her "main guy" Milhouse might be dismissed as a nerd, but the thing she loves about him is that "no matter how many times he gets knocked down, he gets back up, again. I love the little guy."

"Your voice made us laugh and fall in love with Milhouse," the title card concludes. "We will miss you!"

The Simpsons airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and streams the next day on Hulu.

It's not known who will voice her characters going forward.

