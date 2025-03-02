Oscars 2025: The winners

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O'Brien, aired live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2.

Anora was the night's big winner, taking home five Oscars including best picture, best director for Sean Baker and best actress for Mikey Madison.

Here are the winners:

Best supporting actor

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best animated short film

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Best animated feature film

Flow

Best costume design

Wicked, Paul Tazewell

Best original screenplay

Anora, Sean Baker

Best adapted screenplay

Conclave, Peter Straughan

Best makeup and hairstyling

The Substance

Best film editing

Anora, Sean Baker

Best supporting actress

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Best production design

Wicked

Best original song

"El Mal" from Emilia Pérez

Best documentary short film

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best documentary feature film

No Other Land

Best sound

Dune: Part Two

Best visual effects

Dune: Part Two

Best live action short film

I'm Not a Robot

Best original score

The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg

Best international feature film

I'm Still Here (Brazil)

Best cinematography

The Brutalist, Lol Crawley

Best actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Best director

Sean Baker, Anora

Best actress

Mikey Madison, Anora

Best picture

Anora

