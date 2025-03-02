Oscars 2025: Sean Baker wins best director for 'Anora'

Sean Baker won best director at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

This was his third Oscar win of the night for his film Anora. He also won for his original screenplay and for editing the movie. It was his first nomination in the best director category. Later on, he won best picture as a producer on Anora, meaning he won all four Oscars he was nominated for at the ceremony.

Baker was nominated alongside Brady Corbet, James Mangold, Jacques Audiard and Coralie Fargeat — who were all first-time nominees in the category.

Quentin Tarantino, a two-time winner in the category, took to the stage to announce this year's best director nominees.

In his acceptance speech, Baker advocated for the importance of movie theaters.

"Where did we fall in love with the movies? At the movie theater. Watching a film in a theater with an audience is an experience. We can laugh together, cry together, scream in fright together, perhaps sit in devastated silence together," Baker said. "And in a time where our world can feel very divided this is more important than ever."

He then asked filmmakers to continue making movies for the big screen.

"I know I will," Baker said. "Let's keep the great tradition of the moviegoing experience alive and well."

Baker closed out his speech by wishing his mother a happy birthday.

"My mother introduced me to cinema at 5 years old. Today is also her birthday. Happy birthday, Mom, I love you, thank you for everything."

