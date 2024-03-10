Oscars 2024: Billie Eilish and FINNEAS perform a touching rendition of "What Was I Made For?"

At the Oscars on March 10, Billie Eilish and her brother and collaborator FINNEAS delivered a simple, touching rendition of their Best Original Song nominee, "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie.

On the red carpet ahead of the show, Billie said the most important thing about the performance was that people really focus on the words of the song, and she and FINNEAS made sure of that. He played an upright piano while she stood at a microphone, wearing an oversize black tweed jacket, long straight skirt and Mary Janes, and gave an emotional performance, with her eyes closed.

As the platform the siblings stood on rotated slowly, the pink backdrop behind them opened up to reveal an entire orchestra, raised on a platform high above them, playing along. The performance earned a standing ovation, and Billie and FINNEAS embraced at the end.

If Billie and FINNEAS win Best Original Song, they'll be the only people to have won two Oscars before the age of 30. They previously won the Best Original Song trophy for their James Bond theme, "No Time to Die."

