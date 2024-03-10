Oscars 2024: Becky G performs Diane Warren's Best Original Song nominee "The Fire Inside"

Mexican-American actress Eva Longoria directed the movie Flamin' Hot, and personally tapped Mexican-American singer Becky G to perform its theme song, "The Fire Inside." Becky sang the Best Original Song nominee on the Oscars stage March 10.

The movie is based on the memoir of Richard Montañez, who claims to have invented the popular snack Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

Wearing a black bikini top with a long tulle cape attached, black trousers and a huge diamond necklace, Becky performed in front of a round screen showing flames, while the orchestra performed one level above her on the stage. She was joined by a choir of young girls from Inglewood, California.

The song was written by 15-time Best Original Song nominee Diane Warren, who has won a special achievement Oscar, but has yet to win a competitive statuette.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.