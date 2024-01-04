'Oppenheimer' director Christopher Nolan says a Peloton coach once dissed his movie to the class

"Everybody's a critic" as the saying goes. Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan told a room full of legitimate critics in New York City Thursday about the time he learned that adage the hard way.

Nolan was on hand to accept his Best Director trophy for Oppenheimer from the New York Film Critics Circle, and according to Variety, he explained he once got an earful about one of his movies when he least expected it: while "dying" on his Peloton.

The would-be critic evidently didn't know that the film's director was tuning into the class remotely.

"I was on my Peloton. I'm dying," Nolan recalled. "And the instructor started talking about one of my films and said, 'Did anyone see this? That’s a couple hours of my life I'll never get back again!'."

The Englishman continued, "When [film critic] Rex Reed takes a s*** on your film he doesn't ask you to work out!"

He also mentioned, "In today’s world, where opinions are everywhere ... I for one think the critical appreciation of films ... should be a profession."

The professional critics also chose Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon as Best Picture, its lead Lily Gladstone as Best Actress and Passages' Franz Rogowski as Best Actor.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.