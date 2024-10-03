One of the Top Ten corn mazes in the US is here in Georgia. 05 July 2024, Saxony-Anhalt, Petersberg: Visitors to the corn maze on the Peterberg. The motif on the theme of education in the field was laid out over an area of 35,000 square meters. This picture in the maize maze is based on this year's donation purpose. The operators are donating the entrance fees collected to the "Help for Togo" association. This finances schools in this country. Photo: Heiko Rebsch/dpa (Photo by Heiko Rebsch/picture alliance via Getty Images) (picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I)

USA Today published their list of Readers’ Choice Best Corn Mazes in The US and lucky for us Uncle Shucks Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch made the Top 10 list. Coming in at #9 Uncle Shucks in Dawsonville is a beloved autumn attraction nestled in the heart of the countryside, where families and adventurers alike come to experience the thrill of finding their way through towering walls of corn. Each year, the maze is carefully designed with new twists, turns, and hidden clues, keeping visitors on their toes as they navigate its intricate paths. The corn stalks, standing tall and golden, create a natural maze that offers both fun and challenge, with many families making it an annual tradition to see who can solve the maze first. Beyond the maze itself, the Shucks farm offers hayrides, cider stands, and pumpkin patches, turning a simple visit into a full fall experience.

The family will love this, just don’t get lost!

