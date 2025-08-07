Just when you thought the paper trail was over… The Office gets a sequel in The Paper, which is set a decade after Dunder Mifflin closed its doors. The new series follows a scrappy group of misfits trying to resurrect the dying newspaper industry in Scranton, on actual paper. With surprise cameos, painfully awkward meetings, and the return of some familiar chaos, The Paper proves that while times may change, office politics (and printer jams) are forever. The Paper premieres on Peacock on September 4th.
The Office is back! Sort Of: Check out the first trailer for the sequel series The Paper
