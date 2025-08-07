The Office is back! Sort Of: Check out the first trailer for the sequel series The Paper

THE OFFICE -- Season 3 -- Pictured: (l-r) Standing: Phyllis Smith as Phyllis Lapin, Paul Lieberstein as Toby Flenderson, Oscar Nuûez as Oscar Martinez, Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly, Angela Kinsey as Angela Martin, B.J. Novak as Ryan Howard, Creed Bratton as Creed, Steve Carell as Michael Scott, Brian Baumgartner as Kevin, Kate Flannery as Meredith Palmer, Melora Hardin as Jan Levinson, Leslie David Baker as Stanley, David Denman as Roy; Seated: John Krasinski as Jim Halpert, Mindy Kaling as Kelly Kapoor, Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute
By Chris Centore

Just when you thought the paper trail was over… The Office gets a sequel in The Paper, which is set a decade after Dunder Mifflin closed its doors. The new series follows a scrappy group of misfits trying to resurrect the dying newspaper industry in Scranton, on actual paper. With surprise cameos, painfully awkward meetings, and the return of some familiar chaos, The Paper proves that while times may change, office politics (and printer jams) are forever. The Paper premieres on Peacock on September 4th.

