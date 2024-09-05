NYC Nightclub does what we should be doing everywhere. Audience members react during the "New Urban Era Beatbox Battles" competition, at the ATIK nightclub in Tamworth, central England, on September 23, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images) (HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Imagine a night out without selfies, random texts or heaven forbid no social media! Wouldn’t it be nice to just enjoy the company of who you’re with and pay attention to what’s going on around you? Well, a night club in NYC has had enough of people staring at their phones and has started forbidding guests from using phones in the club.

The Palace is a high-end club that draws a fashionable crowd and wants their guests on the dance floor, not on their phones! Guests entering The Palace will be asked to place their phones in Yondr phone-free pouches which they can retrieve any time they like but phones can only be used outside the building. The club owner has said if guests need to get the phone number of someone they meet, he has pen and paper ready to go.

It’s an interesting experiment that would be great to see happen in a lot of other places where we really need to put down our phones and enjoy the moment.