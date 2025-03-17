No pain, still gain: 'Novocaine' debuts at #1 at box office

Novocaine debuted at #1 during a slow weekend at the box office.

According to Box Office Mojo, the action film, starring Jack Quaid as a man who can't feel pain, brought in $8.7 million in its opening frame, which was good enough to fend off the competition.

Former #1 Mickey 17 dropped down to #2 with $7.51 million earned its second week, followed closely by the spy thriller Black Bag, which took the #3 spot with $7.5 million.

The top five also included Captain America: Brave New World at #4 with $5.48 million and the Looney Tunes movie The Day the Earth Blew Up at #4 with $3.17 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Novocaine - $8.7 million

2. Mickey 17 - $7.51 million

3. Black Bag - $7.5 million

4. Captain America: Brave New World - $5.48 million

5. The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie - $3.17 million

6. The Last Supper - $2.83 million

7. Paddington in Peru - $2.78 million

8. Dog Man - $2.5 million

9. The Monkey - $2.47 million

10. Last Breath - $2.3 million

