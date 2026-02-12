Nicolas Cage series 'Spider-Noir' gets release date, two teaser trailers

Nicolas Cage returns to the Spider-Verse in the official teaser trailers for Spider-Noir.

Prime Video released two versions of the new trailer for its upcoming live-action series, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television, on Thursday. The streaming service also announced that the show will make its global premiere on May 27.

The series finds Cage starring in his first leading TV role, as he reprises the character he originally voiced in the 2018 Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

This live-action take on the character is based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir, which tells the story of Ben Reilly (Cage), "a seasoned, down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city's one and only superhero," according to its official synopsis.

A unique feature of this brand-new show is that it will be available to watch in two different ways — what Prime Video is calling the Authentic Black & White option or the True-Hue Full Color option. Because of this, two different teaser trailers have released for the series; one entirely in black-and-white and one in color.

Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston and Brendan Gleeson also star in the new series.

Harry Bradbeer, the Emmy Award-winning director of Fleabag and Killing Eve, helmed and executive produced the show's first two episodes. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot are the co-showrunners of the project. They developed the series with the team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal, who all also executive produce.

