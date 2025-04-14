Nick Jonas is back on Broadway

The Kelly Clarkson Show - Season 4 Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal
By Abby Jessen

Many people forget that Nick Jonas has been a part of musical theatre since he was just a kid. Throughout his career, he’s played many different roles and been in many different theatres.

This year, the Jonas Brothers are going on their Jonas 20 Tour, but in the meantime, Joe Jonas is working on his solo album and Nick is back on Broadway!

You can see Nick Jonas and Tony Award winning Adrienne Warren in The Last Five Years on Broadway for a limited time.

If you’re looking for an excuse to make a trip to New York, the show runs through June 22nd. You can buy tickets here.

