New 'The Color Purple' trailer shows off more from bold take on beloved story

Warner Bros. Pictures

By Mary Pat Thompson

The second trailer for The Color Purple has arrived, showing off more from this new take on Alice Walker's classic novel.

From Warner Bros. and directed by Blitz BazawuleThe Color Purple will arrive in movie theaters December 25.

"How come you don't laugh none?" Taraji P. Henson's Shug asks Fantasia Barrino's Celie as the trailer opens. "Ain't you got something to make you smile?"

Henson and Barrino are joined by an all-star cast that also includes Halle BaileyH.E.R.Colman DomingoCorey HawkinsDanielle Brooks and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor.

Steven Spielberg, who directed the 1985 film adaptation of Walker's novel, serves as an executive producer on this project. Oprah Winfrey, who starred as Sofia in Spielberg's film, also executive produces.

In addition to Walker's novel, the film takes inspiration from the book of the musical stage play, written by Marsha Norman with music and lyrics by Brenda RussellAllee Willis and Stephen Bray.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!