New sandwich hack is dividing the internet

Is there a particular way you like your sandwiches to be cut? 2 slices, 4 slices, long ways, across? A man named Ryan Duff is going viral for the way he cuts his sandwiches. He’s calling it the Duff cut. Basically, he cuts his sammies in a “Y” leaving 3 pieces of sandwich. He says it gives you the perfect ratio of bite to crust in any given piece and took inspiration from the Flux Capacitor from Back to the Future. It’s causing major debate on-line. Some are calling him a genius & others say he’s a monster. Will you give it a try?

More on this “divisive” story here...