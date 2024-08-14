New research shows cheapest U.S. cities for bachelorette parties

New data shows the U.S. cities that are the cheapest for a bachelorette party. QR Code Generator analyzed factors including taxi fares, cocktail and beer prices, and the cost of fast-food meals to determine which cities were the most affordable.
Cheapest U.S. Cities for Bachelorette Parties
- Memphis, TN
- Arlington, TX
- Wichita, KS
- Louisville, KY
- Oklahoma City, OK
- Milwaukee, WI
- Tulsa, OK
- Baltimore, MD
- Columbus, OH
- El Paso, TX
Unsurprisingly, New York City was the most expensive city for a bachelorette party.