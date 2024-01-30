New Elizabeth Taylor documentary series to be executive produced by Kim Kardashian

Elizabeth Taylor's story will be told in a new documentary series.

The project, which is being called Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar, is being commissioned by BBC Arts and will be executive produced by Kim Kardashian, who will also star in the series.

According to a press release, the series will be a three-part box set documentary series about the Academy Award-winning legendary actress.

The series "gives Elizabeth Taylor the significance she richly deserves, in all her incarnations: as an actor, rebel, business mogul, and activist — to reveal how Taylor created the blueprint for modern celebrity," the press release states.

"The series will take a deep dive into Taylor's craft and technique as an actor — one who mesmerised cinemagoers, but also changed the relationship between audiences and stars," the press release continues. "We'll see how she reinvented the nature of fame, even as she smashed the glass ceiling in Hollywood, before going on to become a billion-dollar businesswoman, activist and advocate."

The series will include never-before-heard audio tapes, interviews and unseen TV footage, alongside footage from her films.

"Elizabeth Taylor was unapologetically herself, a fighter," Kardashian said in a statement in the press release. "She is proof that you can keep evolving and changing and have different chapters in your life — and she paved the way for all of us who came after her with that blueprint."

Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar is currently in production and will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.