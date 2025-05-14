A new concert venue is coming to Atlanta

Channel 2′s Justin Farmer met with the president of Centennial Yards, the force behind transforming a part of Atlanta that has been called the Gulch for decades.

Exciting news, concertgoers! We will soon have a new 5,300 capacity live music venue at Atlanta’s Centennial Yards in downtown Atlanta. Live Nation will be leasing the venue.

This is part of “The Gulch” project that is currently in progress. We can also expect a sports and entertainment venue nearby called Cosm! In addition, there will be the Hotel Phoenix, and an apartment tower called The Mitchell that are both expected to open later this year. The Gulch is a $5-billion project that was announced back in 2019.