Netflix's TUDUM global fan event provides peeks of returning favorites and new series and films

Netflix held its "global fan event" TUDUM on June 17 in São Paulo, Brazil, which featured video peeks at new and returning series, premiere date announcements and more.

Bridgerton fans were treated to the first official photos from the show's upcoming third season, which centers on the love story between Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington, who also moonlights as gossip guru Lady Whistledown, and Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton.

On the Stranger Things front, Linda Hamilton has been added to the cast for the show's fifth and final season, according to Entertainment Tonight. Details of Hamilton's role have not been revealed.

Jenna Ortega and her Wednesday co-stars also teased some new characters in the show's second season, including a new member of the Addams family.

"This is true!" Emma Myers, who was joined by castmates Hunter Doohan and Joy Sunday, in a teaser trailer.

"But we don't know who it is," Doohan piped in.

Arnold Schwarzenegger will be back for season 2 of his spy adventure series Fubar, in which he and Monica Barbaro play a dad and daughter who learn they're both secret CIA operatives.

On the heels of Extraction 2's season premiere on Friday, June 16, the Chris Hemsworth adventure is getting a third installment. The star of Marvel's Thor and Avenger films plays black ops mercenary Tyler Rake, who, on the mend from the assignment, takes on another risky task in order to save the family of a famed Georgian gangster.

Finally, Netflix revealed the first trailer for 3 Body Problem, which follows what happens when humanity discovers that we are not alone in the universe. It premieres January 2024.

