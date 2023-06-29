Netflix rounds out cast for 'Squid Game' season 2

Netflix has announced that its cast for the follow-up to its global phenomenon Squid Game is now fully assembled.

While the names might not be familiar to audiences on this side of the world, the new additions to the Korean language thriller series include veterans of stage, screen and the world of music, as well as rising stars.

Joining Squid Game survivors Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon and Lee Byung-hun are Sweet Home star Park Gyu-young; former pop star Jo Yu-ri from the South Korean-Japanese girl group Iz*One; singer and actor Choi Seung-hyun; and musical theater star and lead of Netflix's Move To Heaven, Kang Ae-sim.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who won an Emmy for the show about the life-or-death competition, is returning to direct and executive produce the entire second season.

The entire cast recently gathered for a table read of the anticipated follow-up, with production of Squid Game season 2 starting later this year, Netflix explains.

