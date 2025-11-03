Netflix releases trailer for reimagined 'Sesame Street' season 56

Elmo and several of his friends in the upcoming season 56 of 'Sesame Street.' (Netflix)

Can you tell me how to watch, how to watch the Sesame Street season 56 trailer?

Netflix has released the official trailer for the new season of the freshly reimagined version of the classic children's TV show.

Season 56 will find the gang going inside the show's famous brownstone for the first time ever, and will include appearances from celebrity guests, brand-new original music, animated segments and more. The show will launch on Netflix in over 30 languages, giving children across the globe the ability to access the show.

Fans can expect updates to the format of the show with the reimagined new episodes. They will now all center on one 11-minute story, which Netflix says will "put young viewers at the center of the action."

The episodes will drop in three different volumes, with a different special guest appearing in each volume. NASCAR champion Bubba Wallace will be the featured guest in the first batch of episodes.

Sesame Street's executive producer, Sal Perez, spoke about the brand-new season of the show in a press release.

"Season 56 reimagines Sesame Street, inviting children into the action and bringing them hand-in-hand through high-stakes stories, powerful learning moments, and laugh-out-loud surprises," Perez said. "As always, Sesame Street's curriculum is designed to meet children's most pressing needs — so our focus this season is on kindness and compassion, something we can all use more of today."

Sesame Street first aired on Nov. 10, 1969, with episodes running on PBS since 1970. The show moved to HBO in 2016, with episodes airing on PBS months after they dropped on HBO to ensure maximum reach and accessibility. A deal was struck in 2019 that moved Sesame Street to HBO Max.

Sesame Street season 56 arrives to Netflix on Nov. 10.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.