MTV is playing 24/7 music videos again ahead of the 2025 VMAs

2025 MTV VMA logo. (Courtesy MTV)
By Leeann Reilly

Beginning on September 1, the week leading up to the 2025 VMAs, MTV will be bringing back a taste of nostalgia and iconic jams to our television screens.

According to a press release, “In the run up to the 2025 VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS on CBS on Sept. 7, MTV will air an unprecedented week of 24/7 music videos across MTV2, MTV Live and MTV Classic, both classic and current, in a revival of the brand’s early DNA reimagined for today’s audiences. Past VMA winners and legendary MTV personalities will return to curate and spotlight their seven favorite music videos of all time, offering fans an intimate glimpse into the music videos that shaped them.”

In honor of the 2025 VMAs airing on CBS on September 7th, we want to know which music video do you think is the best of all time? Let us know in the poll below.

