Movie sequels that outperformed the originals

Courtesy of Disney (Iervolino, Stephen)
By Abby Jessen

With Moana 2 hitting theatres last week and doing numbers at the box office, people are talking about sequels that outperformed the original movies. While Moana was a major streaming hit, it was not a box office hit when it originally came out.

Gamblino analyzed the ratings of movies that are a sequel against their original and compared the Rotten Tomatoes score to find the following.

Movie Sequel Title & Difference in Ratings from Original

  1. Star Trek: First Contact +46
  2. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan +34
  3. Star Trek III: The Search for Spock +27
  4. Thor: Ragnarok +26
  5. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again +25
  6. Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol +23
  7. Logan +22
  8. Harry Potters and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 +19
  9. Creed +17
  10. Mad Max: Fury Road +16
