Most popular college majors in Georgia

What was your major in college? Did it make this list? A new study from Wiingy has determined the most popular college majors in every state based on Google search popularity.

I went to the University of Georgia and did a double major in Digital Marketing in the Terry College of Business and Digital and Broadcast Journalism in the Grady College of Journalism, so neither of my college majors made this list.

Most Popular Majors in Georgia

  1. Psychology
  2. Business Administration
  3. Computer Science
  4. Criminal Justice
  5. Business Management
  6. Music
  7. Communications
  8. Accounting
  9. Social Work
  10. Finance

Let us know what your major was in the comments!

