Most hated TV characters of all time

By Abby Jessen

We all know that television character who is the WORST, and Ranker did a study to figure out who are the most hated TV characters of all time.

As expected, quite a few characters from Game of Thrones made the list, though I think I’d flip the top two.

Most Hated TV Characters

  1. Joffrey Baratheon (Game of Thrones)
  2. Ramsay Bolton (Game of Thrones)
  3. Skyler White (Breaking Bad)
  4. Cersei Lannister (Game of Thrones)
  5. Janice Soprano (The Sopranos)
  6. Livia Soprano (The Sopranos)
  7. The Governor (The Walking Dead)
  8. Caillou (Caillou)
  9. Todd Alquist (Breaking Bad)
  10. Rachel Berry (Glee)

You can see the full list and weigh in here.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!