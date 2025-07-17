We all know that television character who is the WORST, and Ranker did a study to figure out who are the most hated TV characters of all time.
As expected, quite a few characters from Game of Thrones made the list, though I think I’d flip the top two.
Most Hated TV Characters
- Joffrey Baratheon (Game of Thrones)
- Ramsay Bolton (Game of Thrones)
- Skyler White (Breaking Bad)
- Cersei Lannister (Game of Thrones)
- Janice Soprano (The Sopranos)
- Livia Soprano (The Sopranos)
- The Governor (The Walking Dead)
- Caillou (Caillou)
- Todd Alquist (Breaking Bad)
- Rachel Berry (Glee)