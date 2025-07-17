We all know that television character who is the WORST, and Ranker did a study to figure out who are the most hated TV characters of all time.

As expected, quite a few characters from Game of Thrones made the list, though I think I’d flip the top two.

Most Hated TV Characters

Joffrey Baratheon (Game of Thrones) Ramsay Bolton (Game of Thrones) Skyler White (Breaking Bad) Cersei Lannister (Game of Thrones) Janice Soprano (The Sopranos) Livia Soprano (The Sopranos) The Governor (The Walking Dead) Caillou (Caillou) Todd Alquist (Breaking Bad) Rachel Berry (Glee)

You can see the full list and weigh in here.