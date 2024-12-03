The Christmas Tree at the City-County Building was lit at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Everyone has that Christmas song that REALLY gets under their skin, and if you work at a place that plays non-stop Christmas music, you may end up hating all of them, but what’s your LEAST favorite Christmas song?

Mine used to be “I want a hippopotamus for Christmas,” but then Moo Deng was born, so now I actually do want a hippopotamus for Christmas.

Playlist Name AI analyzed the most-watched Christmas songs on YouTube and pulled the dislike data in order to determine which ones are most hated.

Most Hated Christmas Songs

Ariana Grande “Santa Baby” Katy Perry “Cozy Little Christmas” Justin Bieber “Fa La La” Justin Bieber “Mistletoe” Taylor Swift “Christmas Tree Farm” Justin Bieber “Little Drummer Boy” Thurl Ravenscroft “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” Mariah Carey “Oh Santa!” Justin Bieber “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town” Slade “Merry Xmas Everybody”

Comment your least favorite below!

