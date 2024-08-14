The most dangerous time to drive in Georgia

Atlanta traffic Thursday evening Georgia Department of Transportation said to expect Moderate-to-heavy traffic is expected throughout the afternoon. (WSBTV.com News Staff)

In Atlanta, you really have to be a defensive driver because any time of day can be dangerous on the roads here, but new research found the most dangerous hour to drive in each state. This research is based on the number of fatal crashes and when they took place.

The 5 p.m. hour was the most dangerous in the country because it had the highest number of fatal crashes in 12 states.

Here in Georgia, the study found that the 9 p.m. hour was the most dangerous time to drive.

The most dangerous times across the country happen beginning with the afternoon rush hour and into the evening. Not a single state had its highest numbers in the morning, which is surprising.

Number of States Where Time Is Most Dangerous

5:00 - 5:59p: 12 states 6:00 - 6:59p: 10 states 8:00 - 8:59p: 7 states 9:00-9:59p: 7 states 4:00 - 4:59p: 5 states







