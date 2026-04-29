Monica Barbaro, Callum Turner star in 'One Night Only' trailer

(From left) Allie (Monica Barbaro) and Owen (Callum Turner) in 'One Night Only,' directed by Will Gluck. (Credit Nicole Rivelli / Universal Pictures)

The official trailer for One Night Only has arrived.

Universal Pictures has released the new trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy, which stars Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner.

The film follows what happens between two single people named Allie and Owen in a world where people not in relationships are only allowed to have sex one night of the year.

"Recently dumped Owen and hopeful romantic Allie might be the only two singles in the city looking for more than just a quick encounter. They both feel a spark when they meet, but a series of missteps and side quests complicate their night, keeping them apart," according to an official synopsis. "As they each race toward and away from each other across the city, they just might discover that the one thing they want most is closer than they think."

The trailer starts with Allie and Owen out on a date together at a pizza restaurant.

"Finding love is hard enough," Owen says. "Try doing it on the one night a year single people are legally allowed to have sex."

Anyone but You and Easy A director Will Gluck helmed the film, co-wrote it and produced it based on a script by Travis Braun.

The rest of the movie's cast includes Maya Hawke, Julia Fox, King Princess, Ben Marshall, Ziwe, Molly Ringwald and LeVar Burton.

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