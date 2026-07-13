'Moana' sails to #1 at the box office

Disney's live-action Moana topped the box office this weekend, although with lower numbers than expected.

The film, which stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and newcomer Catherine Laga'aia, brought in $43 million to debut at number one, Box Office Mojo reports.

According to Variety, that amount was well below the projected $60 to $65 million the film, with a budget of $250 million, was expected to take in. It's also well below previous Disney live-action remakes, including 2025's Lilo & Stitch, which debuted with a box office of over $100 million.

Last week's number one, Minions & Monsters, brought in another $20.5 million to land at two this week, with Toy Story 5 at three with $18.5 million.

Another new release, the supernatural horror film Evil Dead Burn, debuted at four with a $13.7 million, followed by Young Washington, at five, with $6.4 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Moana -- $43 million

2. Minions & Monsters -- $20.5 million

3. Toy Story 5 -- $18.5 million

4. Evil Dead Burn -- $13.7 million

5. Young Washington -- $6.4 million

7. Obsession -- $3.8 million

8. Supergirl -- $3.6 million

9. Disclosure Day -- $3.2 million

10. Backrooms -- $1.5 million

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