MLB All-Star Game musical performances unveiled

The MLB All-Star Game will be in Atlanta next week, and we now know who the musical guests will be! There will be a lot going on in and around Truist Park including incredible musical performances.

The lineup is Georgia artist heavy! Atlanta legends Ludacris and Jermaine Dupree are set to headline the MLB All-Star Game pre-show on July 15th. Country artists Zac Brown Band and Kane Brown will also be performing, and they’re both Georgia artists, too. Canadian singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith rounds out the lineup for the pregame ceremony.