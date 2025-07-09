MLB All-Star Game musical performances unveiled

Usher, Jermaine Dupri at Braves game ATLANTA GA - SEPTEMBER 14: before the game against the Los Angles Dodgers at Truist Park on September 14, 2024. (Photo by Lyndon Terrell for the Atlanta Braves) (Lyndon Terrell/Lyndon Terrell for the Atlanta B)
By Abby Jessen

The MLB All-Star Game will be in Atlanta next week, and we now know who the musical guests will be! There will be a lot going on in and around Truist Park including incredible musical performances.

The lineup is Georgia artist heavy! Atlanta legends Ludacris and Jermaine Dupree are set to headline the MLB All-Star Game pre-show on July 15th. Country artists Zac Brown Band and Kane Brown will also be performing, and they’re both Georgia artists, too. Canadian singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith rounds out the lineup for the pregame ceremony.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!