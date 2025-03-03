Mikey Madison, Sean Baker on 'Anora''s five Oscar wins: 'A huge honor'

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
By Mary Pat Thompson

Anora was the big winner at the 97th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday.

The independent, Neon-distributed film, directed by Sean Baker, took home the biggest award of the evening with best picture. It also won best actress, best director, best editing and best original screenplay.

After the ceremony, Baker and the film's star, Mikey Madison, spoke to press backstage about how surreal it was for the film to have won five Oscars.

"I never thought anything like this would happen in my life," Madison said. "I love making movies and I've dreamed of being an actress that would be able to be in a film like Anora my entire career as an actress. It's a huge honor, one that I think will soak in later down the line, hopefully."

The film follows a young sex worker from Brooklyn who marries the son of a Russian oligarch after a whirlwind romance. While speaking to press after his four Oscar wins, Baker said he thinks sex work should be decriminalized.

"It's our oldest profession, yet it has an incredible, unfair stigma applied to it," Baker said. "What I've been trying to do with my films is sort of chip away at that very unfair stigma. Personally, I think it should be decriminalized, and I guess through my work, through hopefully humanizing my characters that are usually seen as perhaps caricatures in most film and television, it will help do that."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!