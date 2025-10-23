Michael Jordan admits it: Even the GOAT gets free throw butterflies

CHICAGO - OCTOBER 23: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls smiles during a game against the Seattle SuperSonics on October 23, 1996 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1996 NBAE (Photo by Noren Trotman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Even the GOAT gets the jitters sometimes. Michael Jordan revealed he once got nervous before shooting a free throw, but not in the NBA Finals! It was at The Ryder Cup where he had rented a house, and the owner asked MJ to shoot a free throw for his family and friends. With a crowd watching and everyone expecting perfection, Jordan said the pressure hit him harder than he expected. “I hadn’t shot in a while,” he laughed. “Everybody’s watching like, ‘He better not miss.’” Spoiler: He didn’t.