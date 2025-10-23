Michael Jordan admits it: Even the GOAT gets free throw butterflies

Even the GOAT gets the jitters sometimes. Michael Jordan revealed he once got nervous before shooting a free throw, but not in the NBA Finals! It was at The Ryder Cup where he had rented a house, and the owner asked MJ to shoot a free throw for his family and friends. With a crowd watching and everyone expecting perfection, Jordan said the pressure hit him harder than he expected. “I hadn’t shot in a while,” he laughed. “Everybody’s watching like, ‘He better not miss.’” Spoiler: He didn’t.
Here's the footage of Michael Jordan shooting a free throw in front of kids in which he described it as "the most nervous" he had been in years 🐐🏀pic.twitter.com/THxJ0vn3b1 https://t.co/7ZhFupAm4S— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 23, 2025