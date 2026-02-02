Meryl Streep & Anne Hathaway return in first trailer for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

We are getting our first look at The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The trailer for the sequel to the 2006 hit just dropped, giving fans a peek at the reunited cast, including Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Stanley Tucci as Nigel and Emily Blunt as Emily.

The clip begins with a voice-over from Tucci, as we see Hathaway's character entering the offices of Runway magazine.

"Runway is not just a magazine, it's a global icon, a winding road that brings us back together again," he says.

We then see Andy walk into Miranda’s office, only for Miranda to not recognize her. “Sorry, who is this?” Miranda asks Nigel. “Do you know her? Do I know her?”

The trailer cuts to clips of Miranda and Andy in a bunch of glamorous locations. It ends with Miranda, Andy and Nigel bumping into Blunt’s character in the office.

"Am I having a hallucination?" she says, with Miranda once again surprised that someone knows Andy. "We were at Runway at the same time," Emily says, before Miranda quips, "Really? Where was I?"

The Devil Wears Prada 2 opens in theaters May 1.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.