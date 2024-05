Body: We all had that 1 friend that was a terrible influence and our parents hated us to be around. Melissa Joan Hart was that friend for Britney Spears. She said when they filmed the “You Drive Me Crazy” music video she felt bad for Britney and invited her to come out clubbing and still regrets it to this day. She knew Britney was underage and says looking back that she should have been a better “big sister” and kept her away from the nightclub scene.





