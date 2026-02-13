Megan Moroney announces 9 concerts with $9 ticket prices

Megan Moroney just announced she’s going on a special tour this month to promote the launch of her new album ‘Cloud 9′.

The tour kicks off in New York City on February 20th and ends in Scottsdale, Arizona, on February 28th. Tickets for most will cost only $9 and be available the day of the concert at the venue’s box office.

9 Cities, 9 Days Tour Dates

February 20th - New York City, NY

February 21st - Richmond, VA

February 22nd - Nashville, TN

February 23rd - Athens, GA

February 24th - Newport, KY

February 25th - Kansas City, MO

February 26th - Denver, CO

February 27th - Salt Lake City, UT

February 28th - Scottsdale, AZ*

*Free to attend, but with more details to be announced

For more details on these special concerts, visit MeganMoroney.com