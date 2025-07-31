Meet the single, virgin contestants on Hulu's 'Are You My First?'

The single virgins headed to find love, and possibly "the one," on the new show Are You My First? have arrived.

Hulu has announced the 21 contestants taking part in the new reality dating experiment from the producers of Love Island USA. Are You My First? is hosted by Bachelor Nation alums Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe. The show finds single virgins free to explore romantic connections without any judgement.

"These sexy young singles embark on a heated yet heartfelt journey, packed with romantic dates, revealing challenges, and new love interests eager to find 'the one,'" according to a press release.

The reason for each contestant's celibacy varies from person to person. Jade, for example, is a 28-year-old NFL cheerleader who has never been in a serious relationship. On the other hand, Mike, a 34-year-old former The Bachelorette contestant, says his Christian faith calls him to wait until marriage.

Are You My First? premieres Aug. 18 on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

Here is a full list of the contestants hitting the beach on Are You My First? and the reason why they are still looking for their "first":

-Andrew, 25, He is saving the experience for the one who will be his forever.

-Brooklyn, 24, She believes the right one is worth the wait.

-Carissa, 27, She's holding out for the one who's truly right.

-Deya, 27, She wants a storybook love and fears giving it to someone who won't last.

-Farha, 25, Having grown up in a religious home and being a late bloomer, she figured if she waited this long, she may as well wait for true love.

-Godwin, 27, He enjoys the attention his virginity brings and is holding out for his queen.

-Hakeem, 27, He knows the risks and isn't approaching sex lightly.

-Jade, 28, She's never been in a serious relationship.

-Jake, 32, His Christian faith calls him to wait until marriage.

-Katya, 28, She says everything is about sex except sex; sex is power.

-Krash, 24, A strict upbringing taught him to wait for the right person.

-Layne, 24, He's never had a serious girlfriend.

-Madi, 28, She has a fear of intimacy and is waiting to meet her true love.

-Michael, 26, He's working through a fear of intimacy.

-Mike, 34, His Christian faith calls him to wait until marriage.

-Noah, 25, He has been waiting until marriage.

-Rachael, 30, She navigates a health challenge that affects physical intimacy.

-Sara, 28, She prioritized her studies growing up and is still holding out for love.

-Spencer, 25, He's waiting for a connection to make that first experience fulfilling and meaningful.

-Ty, 25, He's chosen celibacy before marriage for religious reasons.

-Vivek, 23, He's waiting to share that moment with someone he truly trusts.

