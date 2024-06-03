Meet the 25 men to compete for Jenn Tran's heart on 'The Bachelorette'

Disney/Richard Middlesworth

By Carson Blackwelder

The men who will compete for Jenn Tran's heart on The Bachelorette have been revealed.

On Monday, ABC announced the 25 contestants vying to receive a rose from Tran — who is of Vietnamese heritage and the first Asian American Bachelorette in franchise history — when season 21 premieres July 8.

Among the men, who range in ages from 24 to 35, are an aerospace engineer, a sommelier, an Army Ranger veteran, an algebra teacher, a pet portrait entrepreneur and more.

Here are the hopeful hunks:

Aaron, 29, an aerospace engineer from Tulsa, Oklahoma

Austin, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, California

Brendan, 30, a real estate broker from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Brett, 28, a health & safety manager from Manheim, Pennsylvania

Brian, 33, an aesthetics consultant from Boynton Beach, Florida

Dakota, 27, a sommelier from Paradise Valley, Arizona

Devin, 28, a freight company owner from Houston, Texas

Dylan, 24, a medical student from Elk Grove, California

Grant, 30, a day trader from Houston, Texas

Hakeem, 29, a medical device salesman from Schaumburg, Illinois

Jahaan, 28, a startup founder from New York, New York

Jeremy, 29, a real estate investor from New York, New York

John, 25, a medical student from Delray Beach, Florida

Jonathon, 27, a creative director from Los Angeles, California

Kevin, 35, a financial analyst from Denver, Colorado

Marcus, 31, an Army Ranger veteran from Raleigh, North Carolina

Marvin, 28, a luxury event planner from Santa Monica, California

Matt, 27, an insurance executive from Atlanta, Georgia

Moze, 25, an algebra teacher from Albany, New York

Ricky, 28, a pharmaceutical representative from Miami, Florida

Sam M., 27, a contractor from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Sam N., 25, an entrepreneur from Carlsbad, California

Spencer, 30, a pet portrait entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas

Thomas N., 31, a retirement advisor from Tucker, Georgia

Tomas A., 27, a physiotherapist from Toronto, Ontario, Canada

The Bachelorette premieres July 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and streams on Hulu the next day.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

