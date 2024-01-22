'Mean Girls' repeats at number one with $11.7 million weekend

Jojo Whilden/Paramount

By George Costantino

The Mean Girls movie musical topped the North American box office for the second week in a row, delivering an estimated $11.7 million, bringing its domestic total to $50 million. Its worldwide total is now at $66.2 million.

The Beekeeper held on to second place, collecting an estimated $8.4 million, bringing its domestic box office tally to $31 million in its second week of release. The Jason Statham-led action thriller's global haul now stands at $75.3 million.

Third place went to Wonka, earning an estimated $6.4 million. Its five-week domestic gross now stands at $187 million and $531.7 million worldwide.

The rom-com Anyone but You landed in fourth place with an estimated $5.4 million, bringing its five-week domestic total to $64.2 million. Its global tally currently stands at $100.2 million, making it the highest-grossing R-rated film since 2016's Bridget Jones's Baby.

Rounding out the top five was the animated film Migration with an estimated $5.3 million weekend, bringing its North American haul to $94.6 million in its fourth week of release. Globally, the film, featuring the voices of Kumail NanjianiElizabeth BanksKeegan-Michael KeyAwkwafina, and Danny DeVito, has earned $191.6 million.

The weekend's new major release, the Ariana DeBose-led space thriller I.S.S., finished in seventh place with an estimated $3 million.

